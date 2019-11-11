Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hain Celestial Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. 9,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

