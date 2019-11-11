Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 621,693 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $61.76 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575,861 shares of company stock valued at $138,144,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

