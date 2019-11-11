Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,401 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.90 on Monday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

