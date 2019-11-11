Reviewing Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capstar Financial and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.83%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $83.24 million 3.56 $9.65 million $1.19 14.19 First Bank $76.19 million 2.68 $17.59 million N/A N/A

First Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstar Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 13.90% 9.72% 1.25% First Bank 16.75% 7.16% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bank beats Capstar Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

