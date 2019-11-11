Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 452.23% and a negative net margin of 320.80%. On average, analysts expect Rewalk Robotics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Rewalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

