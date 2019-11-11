Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,737 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $106.44.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

