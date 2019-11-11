Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,705 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caleres were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth about $8,691,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Caleres by 27.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 175,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $981.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. Caleres Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

