Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $2,417,746.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,866 shares of company stock valued at $28,898,757. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.