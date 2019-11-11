Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 24,253 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,927 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:DDD opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.06. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

