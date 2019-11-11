Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avon Products were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after buying an additional 265,737 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,003,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

NYSE AVP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

