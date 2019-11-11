Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Roku from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.48.

Roku stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,683,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,615.13 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,602,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,801,276. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

