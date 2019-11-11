Royal Bank of Canada Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.09. 10,765,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. GAP’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 180.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 946,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in GAP by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

