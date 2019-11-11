Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 216,293 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of F.N.B. worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 44.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.62. 11,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

