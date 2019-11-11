Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,651 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of ONE Gas worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,160. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

