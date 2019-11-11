Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,524 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in BB&T by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in BB&T by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BBT stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 476,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,242. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

