Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cannae by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,082.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

