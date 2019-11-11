Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10,154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,537. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,040,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,721,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,600 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

