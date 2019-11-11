Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,508 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57,873 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $628,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

SNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.25. 21,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $105,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,940.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $32,484.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,643.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,902 shares of company stock worth $2,482,698. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.