Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,535 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Pool worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.85. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,642. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $137.02 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,002,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,733. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

