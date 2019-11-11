Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ryanair have underperformed its industry in a year due to multiple headwinds such as labor unrest, Boeing 737 MAX groundings and high labor costs. Management stated while releasing second-quarter fiscal 2020 results that the delivery of its first B737-MAX-200 aircraft has been delayed yet again and now it expects the jet delivery in March/April 2020. Moreover, weak airfares (down 5% in first-half fiscal 2020) are denting the company’s profitability. High labor costs are also hurting Ryanair’s bottom line. However, the increase in traffic bodes well for Ryanair. Notably, an 11% rise in traffic led to 11% growth in revenues in first-half fiscal 2020. Initiatives to add shareholder value are encouraging too. Efforts to widen its base are commendable as well. The buyout of Malta Air is in line with Ryanair 's plans to expand.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $88.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Ryanair by 86.8% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 120.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

