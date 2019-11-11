Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $348,239.00 and $8,797.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,774.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.02123436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.03277931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00707475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00708186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00420843 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 15,557,557 coins and its circulating supply is 15,440,244 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

