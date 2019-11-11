SAP’s (SAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Independent Research

Independent Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Independent Research currently has a $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.78. 448,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

