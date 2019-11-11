SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,359 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,268. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.01.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

