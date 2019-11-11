Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

