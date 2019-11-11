SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of NYSE SEMG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.91. 83,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,638. SemGroup has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SemGroup news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of SemGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEMG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. SemGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

