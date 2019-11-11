SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,076 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,531. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

