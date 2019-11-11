SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $1,139,225.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $236,895.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,691.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,240 shares of company stock worth $11,389,244. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $248.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

