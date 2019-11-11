SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 104,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,414. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. LYFT’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -10.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,288,500.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,364,920 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. HSBC raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

