Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 358.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 56.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.38. 53,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,232. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.28. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mackie lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $350.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.30.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

