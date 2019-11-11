Short Interest in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Rises By 32.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $33.53. 76,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of -0.34. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,720. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.