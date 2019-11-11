Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 321,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,306,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,790,619. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

