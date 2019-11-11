Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 881 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. 2,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

