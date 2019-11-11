Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 21,030 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 327,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,834. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

