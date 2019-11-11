Sigma Planning Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,289,000 after acquiring an additional 374,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,227 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 148,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,143. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $65.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

