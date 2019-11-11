Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 156.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 42.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

GBAB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

