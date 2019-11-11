Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 125.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd alerts:

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,978. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.