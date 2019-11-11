SkinCoin (SKIN) Achieves Market Cap of $49,398.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One SkinCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,398.00 and approximately $2,686.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00231152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01515546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.