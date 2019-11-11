Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Spi Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPI. ValuEngine lowered Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.