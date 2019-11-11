State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TPI Composites stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

