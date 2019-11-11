State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,328 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $14,694,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $247,420. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

