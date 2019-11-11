State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BRT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.