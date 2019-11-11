State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,138,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TA stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.