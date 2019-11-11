State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.80 Million in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 243,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

