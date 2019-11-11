State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.85 Million in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 389,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,339.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $166,349.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,856.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock worth $12,561,878. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Franks International NV has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

