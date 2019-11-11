State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 119,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,802,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 314,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,281,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.54. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

