State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 9,470 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

