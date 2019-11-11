State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

AKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.