State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.70 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,245 shares of company stock worth $9,391,635. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

