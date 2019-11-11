State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.97 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 9,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

