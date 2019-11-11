State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,588. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. Sidoti set a $154.00 price objective on Lancaster Colony and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

